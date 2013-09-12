Yamaha has renewed a contract with the France-based Tech3 MotoGP team until the end of 2015, the Japanese manufacturer said on Thursday.

The agreement will see Tech3 continue to use prototype Yamaha YZR-M1 bikes.

Tech3 have Britain's Bradley Smith and Spain's Pol Espargaro riding for them in the top category next season.

British rider Cal Crutchlow, who will be switching to Ducati next year, has notched up four podium finishes and two pole positions so far this year for Tech3.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)