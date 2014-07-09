FRANKFURT A German court has ordered Motorola Deutschland and Motorola Mobility USA to stop selling mobile phones in Germany, which infringe a patent owned by LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, the company said on Wednesday.

The German company said in a statement that the regional court in Mannheim has ruled that the companies infringe LPKF's patent for Laser Direct Structuring, which is used in antennas for mobile phones.

