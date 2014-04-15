U.S. judge rejects Google email scanning settlement
A federal judge rejected Google's proposed class-action settlement with non-Gmail users who said it illegally scanned their emails to Gmail users to create targeted advertising.
Barcode printer maker Zebra Technologies has agreed to buy Motorola Solutions Inc's enterprise business for $3.5 billion (2.0 billion pounds) in cash, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.
The deal was agreed in the past few days and could be announced as early as Tuesday, the newspaper said. (r.reuters.com/cap77v)
Motorola Solutions' enterprise business, which makes rugged mobile computers and tablets for businesses, has struggled as companies delay orders and cut down on spending.
Sales in Motorola's enterprise business rose to $736 million from $733 million, for the fourth-quarter ended December 31.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)
A federal judge rejected Google's proposed class-action settlement with non-Gmail users who said it illegally scanned their emails to Gmail users to create targeted advertising.
Alphabet Inc's YouTube is doubling down on the lucrative business of competitive gaming, where players square off on virtual games for big prize money in tournaments.
LONDON The British government has referred Rupert Murdoch's planned 11.7 billion pound ($14.4 billion) takeover of European pay-TV group Sky to regulators to decide if the deal is in the public interest.