A man and woman laugh in front of a Motorola logo at a launch event for Motorola's new Moto X phone in New York, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Barcode printer maker Zebra Technologies has agreed to buy Motorola Solutions Inc's enterprise business for $3.5 billion (2.0 billion pounds) in cash, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

The deal was agreed in the past few days and could be announced as early as Tuesday, the newspaper said. (r.reuters.com/cap77v)

Motorola Solutions' enterprise business, which makes rugged mobile computers and tablets for businesses, has struggled as companies delay orders and cut down on spending.

Sales in Motorola's enterprise business rose to $736 million from $733 million, for the fourth-quarter ended December 31.

(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)