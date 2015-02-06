Walkie-talkie and radio systems maker Motorola Solutions Inc is looking into a possible sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Potential buyers could include private-equity firms and defence contractors, Bloomberg reported.

The 87-year-old company is working with financial advisers as it looks for a buyer, Bloomberg cited the sources as saying.

The sale process has been going on for several months, though a deal isn't on the immediate horizon, one of the sources told Bloomberg.

Motorola Solutions spokesman Kurt Ebenhoch declined to comment on the speculation, in line with company policy.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby)