Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 billion barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
Communications gear maker Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI.N) reported better-than-expected quarterly results on strong government spending.
Net income rose to $206 million, or 72 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $128 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 3 percent to $2.20 billion.
Excluding items, the company earned 84 cents per share from continuing operations. Analysts on average had expected earnings of 73 cents per share on revenue of $2.15 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
ULAANBAATAR Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion (£4.4 billion) economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.
RIO DE JANEIRO The largest shareholders of Vale SA have decided to dissolve an investment holding company through which they controlled the world's biggest iron ore producer for 20 years, newspaper O Globo reported on Sunday.