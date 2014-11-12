Ferrari Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland (L) and Caterham Formula One driver Marcus Ericsson of Sweden drive during the Malaysian F1 Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit outside Kuala Lumpur, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

LONDON Marcus Ericsson has terminated all his agreements with the troubled Formula One team Caterham with immediate effect, the Swedish driver said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ericsson, who will miss the season-finale in Abu Dhabi should Caterham take part, has already agreed a deal to drive for Sauber next season alongside Brazilian Felipe Nasr.

He made his F1 debut with the team this season.

Caterham, who have not scored a point since their debut in 2010, went into administration last month but said on Sunday they had raised more than one million pounds in 48 hours and attracted a new potential buyer.

The team, who missed the U.S. Grand Prix and last weekend's race in Brazil, are seeking 2.35 million pounds through a crowd funding initiative to get them back on the grid for the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 23.

“Following recent events re Caterham Sports Limited... my adviser Eje Elgh and I have decided to terminate, with immediate effect, all agreements connecting me to the Caterham F1 team," Ericsson said on his website.

"This is a sad day as we have greatly enjoyed working with the team through a difficult and tough season.

"I wish to thank Colin Kolles, Manfredi Ravetto, Cyril Abiteboul and every other member of the Caterham F1 team for your trust and confidence in me, and for making my first Formula 1 season an educational and unforgettable experience.

"In addition, I thank my good friend and team mate Kamui Kobayashi for being an inspiring benchmark throughout the year, and hope to see him back on the track soon.”

(Reportin by Ken Ferris; Editing by Toby Davis)