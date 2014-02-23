Feb 23, 2014; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; NASCAR Sprint Cup Series cars sit on pit lane during a rain delay during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 23, 2014; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; Aerial view of the start of the Daytona 500 race at Daytona International Speedway. Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida The Daytona 500, NASCAR's season opener and its biggest race, was interrupted on lap 38 of the 200-lap event by a rain delay on Sunday.

Kyle Busch was in first place in a Toyota, followed by the Chevrolet of Kasey Kahne and the Toyota of Denny Hamlin when the race was temporarily halted.

Polesitter Austin Dillon, marking the return of the late Dale Earnhardt's No. 3 Chevrolet, was 10th.

Danica Patrick, last year's pole winner, was 33rd and last year's winner Jimmie Johnson stood 38th.

(Reporting by Lewis Franck; Editing by Larry Fine)