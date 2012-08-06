Lightning killed a NASCAR spectator at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania on Sunday and injured nine others, one critically, the stockcar racing series said on its website.

The fatal strike occurred after a violent thunderstorm cut short the Pennsylvania 400 race at Pocono, after 98 of the scheduled 160 laps, nascar.com reported.

Nascar.com said at least two lightning strikes were reported, one in the parking lot behind the grandstand and another near a gate area shortly after the race concluded.

In addition to the fatality, nine other spectators were taken to hospital for treatment, including one with critical injuries.

Calls to Pocono Raceway went unanswered on Sunday.

