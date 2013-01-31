FRANKFURT The Nuerburgring will host this year's German Grand Prix after Formula One commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone agreed to a deal, ending months of uncertainty over the venue.

"I treasure the Nuerburgring and its history," 82-year old Ecclestone said in a statement on Thursday.

"In view of its long tradition, I was glad to support choosing the Nuerburgring as the venue for the Formula One," he added.

The race will take place on July 7, 2013.

The Nuerburgring and Hockenheim have alternated as venues for the German Grand Prix in recent years, but financial problems at the former had caused uncertainty over this year's race.

Circuit owners Nuerburgring GmbH, who are 90 percent owned by the German regional state of Rhineland-Palatinate, ran into financial trouble amid a dispute with track operator NAG over leasing fees.

The state authorities are under pressure to make the track pay after pouring millions of euros into a racing-themed amusement park there.

The race is a home one for Red Bull's triple world champion Sebastian Vettel, who has yet to win a grand prix on German soil, as well as for car maker Mercedes who now have Britain's 2008 champion Lewis Hamilton partnering Germany's Nico Rosberg in their works team.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)