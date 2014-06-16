Australia batsman Voges, spinner Doherty retire
MELBOURNE Australia batsman Adam Voges and spin bowler Xavier Doherty announced their retirements from international cricket at the end of the domestic Sheffield Shield season on Wednesday.
Twitter reaction on Monday to the news that seven-times Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher is no longer in a coma.
The German, the most successful driver of all time, has had several operations since suffering severe head injuries in a skiing accident in the French Alps in December.
Ferrari's double world champion Fernando Alonso of Spain:
"Good start of the week with the news of Michael! So happy this is going in the good direction."
McLaren driver and 2009 world champion Jenson Button of Britain:
"Great to hear some positive news about Michael's condition."
Four-times world constructors' champions Red Bull Racing:
"Positive news that Michael is not in a coma any more. Everyone in The Team is thinking of you."
Force India driver and fellow German Nico Hulkenberg:
"Great to hear about Michael - that its moving in the right direction! Really good & happy to hear that."
McLaren driver Kevin Magnussen of Denmark:
"Really good to hear about Michael's progress."
Marussia driver Max Chilton of Britain:
"Overjoyed for Michael. Long road ahead but positive news."
World heavyweight boxing champion Vladimir Klitschko of Ukraine:
"It is such good news that Michael Schumacher is making major progress in his recovery. Michael keep on fighting."
NBA forward Pau Gasol of Spain:
"Very glad to hear the news about Michael Schumacher! Keep strong #Schumi, I wish you all the best in your recovery!"
(Compiled by Tim Collings, edited by Tony Jimenez)
