LONDON Crisis-hit British infrastructure and maintenance group Mouchel MCHL.L said on Sunday interim chairman David Sugden had resigned only three days after being appointed.

Mouchel, which said last week it expected to breach its loan agreements following a profit warning, did not give a reason for Sugden's departure, but said its lending banks were supportive of the board and its executive team.

Michael Lyons, senior independent director, would chair the board until a new chairman was found, it added.

"His (Sugden's) resignation follows further discussions with the board and other key parties about the best way to secure Mouchel's future," the company said.

"The lending banks have informed the board that they are fully supportive of the board and its executive team which believes that Mouchel has strong and valuable businesses which need to be supported by a stable, long-term financial structure," it added.

Chief executive Richard Cuthbert quit earlier this month after Mouchel said a statistical error and mounting risks to contracts would slash about 60 percent off this year's profits.

Former Serco (SRP.L) chief operating officer Greg Rumbles was named as his replacement a week later, and on the same day chairman Bo Lerenius said he was stepping down.

