Retailer Next 'extremely cautious' about year ahead
LONDON British clothing retailer Next is "extremely cautious" about prospects for the year ahead, it said on Thursday, as it reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit.
LONDON City veteran Rupert Hume-Kendall will retire from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) in September after 18 years with the bank, according to a staff memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.
After rising through the ranks in the capital markets division, Hume-Kendall became chairman of Global Corporate and Investment Banking in 2012.
A spokeswoman for BoA Merrill Lynch confirmed the memo. During his career Hume-Kendall advised clients including Diageo, Lloyds Bank, RBS and O2.
(Reporting By Freya Berry, editing by Kirstin Ridley)
LONDON British clothing retailer Next is "extremely cautious" about prospects for the year ahead, it said on Thursday, as it reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit.
LONDON Most British companies do not expect to offer more generous pay deals to employees this year compared with 2016, adding to signs that higher inflation will gnaw at Britons' living standards in the months ahead, a survey showed on Thursday.