LONDON City veteran Rupert Hume-Kendall will retire from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) in September after 18 years with the bank, according to a staff memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

After rising through the ranks in the capital markets division, Hume-Kendall became chairman of Global Corporate and Investment Banking in 2012.

A spokeswoman for BoA Merrill Lynch confirmed the memo. During his career Hume-Kendall advised clients including Diageo, Lloyds Bank, RBS and O2.

(Reporting By Freya Berry, editing by Kirstin Ridley)