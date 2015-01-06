The Barclays logo is seen outside a branch of the bank in central London October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British bank Barclays Plc's (BARC.L) non-core business head Eric Bommensath will retire and leave later this year after 17 years at the institution, according to a report by Sky News.

Eric Bommensath, formerly the co-head of Barclay's investment bank, was put in charge of "bad bank" when it was set up in May 2014 to house assets the bank does not want - including its retail banking operations in Italy, France, Spain and Portugal.

Bommensath's exit is expected to be announced on Wednesday, the report said. Two other executives within the bank's non-core unit, John Mahon and Harry Harrison, will be appointed as his replacement, it said.

Barclays could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular UK business hours.

(Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby)