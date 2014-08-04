Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
LONDON Former Bank of England chief economist Spencer Dale is leaving the central bank, just two months after being moved to a new role, to become chief economist at oil major BP, the BoE said on Monday.
Dale spent six years as the central bank's chief economist, where he was responsible for economic forecasts and took a relatively hawkish line on monetary policy.
As part of a major reorganisation of the central bank by Governor Mark Carney, Dale swapped jobs in June with Andy Haldane, who was responsible for financial stability issues.
Dale lost his seat on the BoE's high-profile Monetary Policy Committee and Haldane had stated that he intended to expand the role of the BoE's chief economist to conduct more research into financial stability.
The BoE said that it would advertise for a replacement for Dale, who will start his new role at BP - Britain's third-biggest listed company - on Oct. 27.
The BoE also announced two external appointments to the board of its Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), which handles day-to-day supervision of Britain's financial sector.
The new members are Sandra Boss, a former partner at management consultancy McKinsey, who will start on Sept. 1, and Mark Yallop, chief executive of Swiss bank UBS's British arm, who starts on Dec. 1.
Boss and Yallop will provide expertise on investment banks, the BoE said. It added that it was still seeking a third external member of the PRA board to provide expertise on the insurance industry.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.