LONDON HSBC's (HSBA.L) head of UK equity markets Antony Isaacs has left the bank as part of the continuing restructuring of its investment banking division, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Isaacs' departure follows a cull of senior staff at HSBC's banking and markets division in May and comes at a time when prospects for deals on the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) have been damaged by Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

A spokesman for HSBC declined to comment. A woman answering Isaacs's work phone said he was not at the office.

Isaacs joined HSBC in May last year, having worked previously at Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) and Macquarie (MQG.AX), and was tasked with winning more advisory work for HSBC on British company listings.

Brexit has already caused Bain, owner of TI Automotive, to reconsider the timing of the car parts company's initial public offering, which could have valued it at 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion).

(Reporting By Lawrence White and Anjuli Davies; Editing by David Goodman)