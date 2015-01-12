A sign is seen outside a branch of Lloyds Bank in central London October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking (LLOY.L) has strengthened its loan markets team with four new appointments, the bank announced on Monday.

Alaric Fountain-Barber and Alessandro Valenti have joined the Leverage Debt Capital Markets Team, as director and associate director respectively, reporting into Carlo Fontana, head of leverage debt capital markets.

Fountain-Barber has focussed on leveraged capital markets for the past 15 years and was most recently at Barclays Capital, prior to which he was at UBS and Societe Generale.

Valenti joins as an internal appointment from the Corporate Capital Structure Advisory team. Prior to Lloyds, he was a structured finance analyst at Fitch.

Fountain-Barber and Valenti’s appointments reinforce Lloyds’ leveraged debt capital market offering, which is integrating its leveraged loan and high yield bond capabilities.

Ab Shome is set to join the Loan Markets Corporate Real Estate team in February as a director, reporting to Ian Baggott, head of financial institutions and corporate real estate loan markets. Shome joins from RBS where he was head of syndicated loans and agency relationship management. He also held previous roles at Societe Generale and JP Morgan.

There is also a second internal appointment, with Nadia Jalal joining the Corporate Loan Capital Markets business as an associate from the Global Corporates relationship team. Jalal will report into Adam Wotton, head of corporate loan capital markets. She joined Lloyds in January 2014 from ICICI Bank.

