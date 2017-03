MAPUTO Two people were killed on Friday in an attack by suspected opposition Renamo gunmen on a truck in central Mozambique, the government said.

Five people were also injured at least two separate attacks, Interior Ministry spokesman Pedro Cossa told a news conference. The shootings came two days after a threat by Renamo to 'paralyse' key road and rail routes in the mineral-rich southern African nation.

