Traditional fishing boats sail as Mozambique's tuna fleet sits in dock beneath Maputo's skyline, in this picture taken August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Grant Lee Neuenburg

JOHANNESBURG Britain is withholding all financial aid payments to Mozambique following Maputo's admission of as much as $1.35 billion (£925.8 million) of previously undisclosed borrowing, much of it for maritime security.

"This appears to be a serious breach of trust, so we are working closely with other international partners to establish the truth and coordinate an appropriate response," Britain's Department for International Development said in a statement.

