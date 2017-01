Visitors are silhouetted against the logo of the International Monetary Fund at the main venue for the IMF and World Bank annual meeting in Tokyo October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

MAPUTO The International Monetary Fund could agree a new aid programme with Mozambique by the first quarter of next year if government pledges to renegotiate loans with creditors and to carry out an debt audit go smoothly, an IMF official said on Wednesday.

The IMF cancelled its aid programme to Mozambique this year after billions of dollars in undisclosed loans emerged.

Ari Aisen, the IMF's representative in Mozambique, told an investor conference there were many possible complications that could delay its renewal, however.

(Reporting by Joe Brock; editing by John Stonestreet)