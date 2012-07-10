A woman walks out of the Marble Arch branch of Marks and Spencer in central London June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON British retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) (MKS.L) shook up its management team after posting its biggest quarterly sales drop for years, following months of rain that kept shoppers indoors and boosted results at fast-growing online fashion store ASOS (ASOS.L).

M&S's weak first quarter - when womenswear sales were hit by the wettest April and June since records began - puts extra pressure on Chief Executive Marc Bolland.

He endured a rough ride at the company's annual meeting on Tuesday, attended by about 1,300 investors, most from the firm's army of mainly grey-haired private shareholders.

"Why should we tolerate a CEO who is arguably the Bob Diamond of retail," one veteran shareholder, who received a ripple of applause, asked in reference to the richly rewarded former CEO of Barclays Plc (BARC.L).

However, 95.4 percent of shareholders backed Bolland's re-election as a director and 96.3 percent backed the M&S pay report. Bolland received pay and bonuses of just under 1.7 million pounds in the 2011-12 year, having been paid 4.4 million in the previous year.

The firm, which sells clothes, footwear and home ware as well as upmarket foods to 21 million Britons a week from about 730 UK stores, said its head of general merchandise Kate Bostock would leave the company on October 1 by mutual consent.

Bostok has been strongly linked to a senior role at ASOS, whose CEO Nick Robertson told Reuters he could not comment at this stage.

"Marc Bolland is fighting for his own job, so he has, somewhat predictably, made poor Kate Bostock, the head of M&S clothing, the scapegoat for the poor Q1 trading," said independent retail analyst Nick Bubb.

Bostock will be succeeded by John Dixon, a company veteran of 26 years, who has been the boss of the retailer's food business for the last four years. Dixon will be assisted by Belinda Earl, a former CEO of Debenhams (DEB.L), Jaeger and Aquascutum, who has been appointed style director from September 1.

PLANNED SUCCESSION

Steve Rowe, currently director of retail, will succeed Dixon as head of food, while former Estee Lauder executive Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne was appointed to the new role of director of strategy implementation.

"This has not been a reaction to markets, this is a planned succession," Bolland told reporters.

M&S said sales at UK stores open more than a year fell 2.8 percent in the 13 weeks to June 30. Although in line with analysts' forecasts, it was the firm's biggest quarterly drop in sales since the third quarter of 2008/09.

While wet weather clearly paid a part in M&S' poor general merchandise performance, analysts pointed out that rivals John Lewis JLP.UL and Debenhams continue to post sales growth, and suggested M&S may have made more mistakes.

ASOS, which targets young women looking to emulate the designer outfits of celebrities and specialises in fast, cheap fashion, posted a 31 percent rise in first-quarter retail sales to 137 million pounds ($213 million) as its customers shopped online and stayed dry.

In May Bolland reduced M&S's sales forecast for its three-year growth drive and since then analysts have edged down profit forecasts for its year to end-March 2013 to about 680 million pounds.

Shares in M&S, down 14 percent over the last three months, were up 2.3 percent at 329 pence by 1541 GMT, valuing the business at about 5.23 billion pounds, on relief the firm maintained its guidance for the 2012/13 year.

The fall in sales compared with a decline of 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter of the previous year, when the retailer erred by running out of best-selling women's knitwear and footwear lines.

SORTED OUT

M&S's like-for-like general merchandise sales, spanning clothing, footwear and home wares, slumped 6.8 percent, while food sales on the same basis were up 0.6 percent.

Bolland said the merchandising issues of the previous quarter had continued to impact sales but would be sorted out for the autumn/winter season.

The main drag on trade was reduced sales of seasonal items, such as casual tops and linen, where M&S has a high market share, he said, insisting there had not been a fashion misread.

"It's nothing to do with style, this is simply that people didn't buy into summer clothing as much as they normally would have done," he said.

But shareholders at the AGM did not hold back on telling him where he had gone wrong, railing against "utterly confused" shop floors, insufficient staff, not enough dresses with sleeves and the quality of the bra-fitting service.

M&S' downbeat trading statement is bad news for a UK economy that tipped back into recession in the first quarter and is heavily reliant on consumers to drive growth.

Though the British Retail Consortium (BRC) said UK retail sales rose in June at their fastest annual pace since December, that outcome was boosted by the Jubilee holiday.

Many retailers are still struggling as consumers hold back spending in the face of inflation, meagre wage increases and government austerity measures.

Even ASOS's Robertson is pessimistic about the UK's prospects, saying he didn't expect a recovery any time soon. "I think this is a new phase. I see the climate being this way for many years to come," he said.

(Editing by Sophie Walker and David Holmes)