China central bank says it will improve policy framework for cross-border yuan use
BEIJING China's central bank said on Monday that it will improve the policy framework and infrastructure for cross-border use of the yuan currency.
HONG KONG MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell more than 2 percent on Wednesday after a survey showed activity in China's factory sector unexpectedly shrank to a 6-1/2 year low in September.
The S&P mini e-futures fell 1 percent while the offshore yuan weakened to its lowest level in nearly two weeks against the greenback.
BERLIN The leaders of France and Germany must use the window of opportunity that opens up after elections in both countries to inject new momentum into their single currency project or risk its failure, a leading French think tank warned on Monday.