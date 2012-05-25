Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
NBCUniversal is in talks to buy out Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) 50 percent stake in joint venture MSNBC.com, media reports said.
NBCU parent Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) is conducting due diligence and the partnership with NBC News could be unwound by this summer, said Adweek, which first reported the talks.
"Discussions are taking place," Amy Lynn, director of communications at NBC News, told the Wall Street Journal.
The companies are likely to negotiate a deal ensuring that MSNBC.com secures real estate on MSN.com, similar to the treatment Fox Sports receives, Adweek said.
NBC and Microsoft joined forces in 1996 to create a cable news channel and online news operation that melded broadcasting with then-emerging internet technology.
MSNBC and MSNBC.com are now separate operations, and Microsoft no longer has a stake in the cable channel.
In recent years MSNBC has moved toward overtly liberal programming, featuring commentators such as Chris Matthews and Rachel Maddow, while the news website has kept its focus on straight news reporting and the main online outlet for NBC News.
(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).