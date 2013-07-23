JOHANNESBURG South African mobile operator MTN Group said on Tuesday allegations against its former chief financial officer had to do with governance and would have no impact on its financial results.

Africa's largest mobile operator abruptly announced Nazir Patel's departure late on Monday, saying he had resigned due to an on-going investigation into allegations against him.

MTN has declined to give details about the nature of the charges, except to say it had commissioned the investigation. Patel's resignation could spark concern about further damage to the company's reputation following a high-profile lawsuit last year.

"The allegations against Mr Patel are of a governance nature, and have no impact on MTN's financial results, past or future," Chief Executive Sifiso Dabengwa said in a statement.

"MTN continues to improve its governance processes in line with the changing nature of our business."

Shares of MTN were down 2.6 percent at 180.50 rand at 1511 GMT, making it the biggest drag on the benchmark Top-40 index.

"The company has obviously discovered something and has taken decisive action," said Sven Richter, head of frontier markets at Renaissance Asset Managers in South Africa, which holds a stake in MTN.

"We like to know that the company has depth of management that they can find someone who actually looks like a good candidate and put into position very quickly."

Patel has been replaced with Brett Goschen, who headed MTN in Nigeria, its biggest business after South Africa. The company has not announced who will lead Nigeria following Goschen's promotion.

Patel, who took over as CFO in 2009, had served on the boards of a number of MTN subsidiaries and had also participated in several of its merger and acquisition activities.

MTN, with businesses in more than 20 companies across Africa and the Middle East, has been the focus of several allegations over the last year.

In May Turkish rival Turkcell withdrew a $4.2 billion lawsuit against MTN claiming the South African company had used bribery and other underhanded methods to bump it off a lucrative operating licence in Iran.

MTN, which denied the charges, appointed an external committee to investigate the allegations and which later cleared it of any wrongdoing.

It was also accused of influence peddling for furnishing the house of the African Union's chairwoman, who is a former South African foreign affairs minister.

The company defended itself saying it had been asked by the South African government to help refurbish the house in Addis Ababa.

(Editing and additional reporting by David Dolan)