HSBC drags FTSE lower
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
MOSCOW MTS (MBT.N), Russia's biggest mobile phone operator, said on Friday that the authorities in Uzbekistan had ordered the seizure of all the assets of its local subsidiary following a criminal investigation.
MTS, part of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema (SSAq.L) (AFKS.MM), last week took a $1.1 billion (694 million pounds) write-off in connection with the withdrawal of its Uzbek operating licence following the arrest of four local managers on criminal charges.
MTS claims the campaign is an unwarranted attack on its business of the type that had forced out other foreign investors such as London-listed Oxus Gold OXS.L.
In a statement on Friday MTS said that the Judicial Department of Tashkent had initiated enforcement proceedings to seize all of the assets of Uzdunrobita, its local subsidiary.
It added that Uzdunrobita had not been called in as a party to the process and therefore had been deprived of its legal right to represent the interests of its managers.
"The decision ... clearly testifies to the intentions of the Uzbek authorities to illegally expropriate MTS's assets in the shortest possible timeframe," the company said.
LONDON, (Reuters) – - Chancellor Philip Hammond appears to be on track to meet his first budget deficit target after a strong tax payments in January, reflecting the economy's resilient response to last year's Brexit vote.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Britain's plan to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300 branches risks a clash with the European Commission weeks before the government is due to start formal talks to leave the trading bloc.