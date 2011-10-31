Coldplay's lead vocalist Chris Martin performs on stage during the band's world presentation of their new album 'Mylo Xyloto' at Madrid's Las Ventas bullring October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber performs during his 'My World Tour' concert at Morumbi stadium in Sao Paulo, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

LONDON Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has been added to the line-up for the MTV Europe Music Awards in Belfast on Sunday, when he will join his girlfriend and host for the night, actress and singer Selena Gomez.

The music broadcaster said Bieber and DJ David Guetta were the final acts to be named for the prize ceremony that will also see Lady Gaga, Coldplay and Red Hot Chili Peppers perform on the night.

The surviving members of Queen are also expected on stage for a special performance and to receive the Global Icon award.

Billed as one of the biggest nights in music outside the United States, this year's event has secured a strong list of headliners.

Coldplay have just released their fifth studio album, "Mylo Xyloto", which has hit the top of the charts in Britain and looks set to repeat the feat in the United States when official figures are released.

Lady Gaga is one of the world's biggest and most provocative music stars, teenage sensations Gomez, 19, and Bieber, 17, should appeal to younger fans while Queen will be a draw for older members of the crowd at Belfast's Odyssey Arena.

Despite being held in Europe each year, the awards, most of which are decided by a public vote, tend to be dominated by U.S. artists.

Lady Gaga was the big winner in 2010 and also leads this year's nominations with six.

(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)