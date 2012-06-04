Actress Elizabeth Banks accepts the award for best on-screen transformation for her role in ''The Hunger Games'' from actors Joe Manganiello (L), Matthew McConaughey and Channing Tatum (R) at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES "The Hunger Games" and its stars came up big winners at the MTV Movie Awards on Sunday, sweeping four categories in what proved to be a tame evening at the typically outrageous awards show.

But the coveted movie of the year trophy, voted for by the audience online throughout the show, went to "The Twilight Saga - Breaking Dawn: Part 1," beating out "The Hunger Games" and "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2."

"The Hunger Games" picked up awards for best male and female performances by Josh Hutcherson and Jennifer Lawrence, best transformation by Elizabeth Banks and best fight.

The night's more irreverent categories such as best on-screen dirtbag went to "Horrible Bosses" star Jennifer Aniston for her role as a foul-mouthed dentist, and best kiss went to "Twilight" leads Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson for the fourth year in a row.

Host Russell Brand, known for his raunchy antics, played up his cockney accent and launched into jokes about his short-lived marriage to singer Katy Perry, thanking Kim Kardashian for "taking the pressure off me" due to her brief marriage to Kris Humphries.

His barbs were also directed at pop star Justin Bieber, Charlie Sheen, John Travolta, Kanye West and "Shame" actor Michael Fassbender, for "profiting from sex addiction."

Notable moments came from "Batman" Christian Bale who gave an emotional introduction to an exclusive trailer for the upcoming film "The Dark Knight Rises," after footage of Heath Ledger as the Joker was shown from the second instalment of the Christopher Nolan "Batman" franchise.

"Prometheus" stars Charlize Theron and Michael Fassbender feigned a fight scene while presenting, and "Magic Mike" stars Matthew McConaughey, Channing Tatum and Joe Manganiello tempted the audience with a near strip-tease.

"The Descendants" star Shailene Woodley picked up the breakthrough performance award, "Spiderman" actress Emma Stone was given the Trailblazer award and "Dark Shadows" actor Johnny Depp was presented the 2012 Generation Award for his prolific career spanning three decades.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)