U.S. singer Taylor Swift poses with her Best Female, Best Live and Best Look awards backstage during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 show at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. Swift made up for disappointment at the Country Music Association awards with three prizes on Sunday at the MTV Europe Music Awards, one of the biggest nights in pop outside the United States. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

German model and host Heidi Klum makes an entrance during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

U.S. singer Taylor Swift celebrates with the 'Best Female' trophy during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

U.S. singer Lana Del Rey presents singer Taylor Swift (R) with the 'Best Female' trophy during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT Taylor Swift made up for disappointment at the Country Music Association awards with three prizes on Sunday at the MTV Europe Music Awards, one of the biggest nights in pop outside the United States.

Swift, who left the Country Music awards empty-handed less than two weeks earlier, picked up honours for Best Female, Best Live and Best Look, her haul of three matching that of teen heartthrob Justin Bieber.

"Drei? Drei? I can't believe you gave me three awards," Swift, who is nominated in five categories, told the crowd, trying out her best German.

One of the night's most popular performers was dance sensation Psy with his record-breaking hit "Gangnam Style", which won Best Video.

Skipping through the venue and on to the main stage in a sparkly blue jacket with his horse riding-inspired dance, he became the first South Korean artist to perform at the annual awards.

"This is beautiful. This is my very first time to participate, perform, be nominated, as an Asian artist, as Korean artist, so I don't know what to say," he told journalists backstage. He added his next album would have more English songs on it.

The song has been viewed more than 670 million times on YouTube and received a record-breaking 4.9 million "likes" on Facebook since being released in mid-July.

Host Heidi Klum, who this year filed for divorce from singer husband Seal, also teamed up with Psy for a tongue-in-cheek performance of the dance.

"It was pretty," Psy said of the duet.

EMPTY-HANDED

Rihanna, who led the nominations with six, failed to pick up an award. Justin Bieber won Best Male for the second year in a row, and also picked up Best Pop and Best World Stage. Carly Rae Jepsen went home with two gong for Best Song for "Call Me Maybe" and Best Push recognising up-and-coming talent.

MTV chose a circus theme for this year's awards at the 100-year-old Festhalle venue, and Rita Ora opened the show by belting out her No. 1 British hit "R.I.P." from a giant bird cage.

Taylor Swift fully embraced the theme for the show's finale, popping out of a magician's box and passing her top hat to a clown riding a miniature bicycle.

Before the show began, performers on the red carpet included rapper Ludacris, who debuted his new video "Rest of My Life".

"The fans are ecstatic right now. Hopefully we'll be back at the EMAs next year performing this track," Ludacris told journalists amid the din of screaming fans.

Stars like the Jonas Brothers, who received one of the biggest cheers from fans on the carpet, and Kim Kardashian said they were looking forward to Thanksgiving dinners.

"There's always a lot of food, but we're still figuring out how to get all of us together," said Kim, referring to the sizeable celebrity Kardashian clan.

Despite being billed as the Europe Music Awards, the majority of nominees are traditionally North American, and 2012 is no exception.

Alongside Psy, acts who took the stage at the show included country singer Swift, 14-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys, the Killers, newly reformed No Doubt and Jepsen.

MTV also honoured the late Whitney Houston with a Global Icon award. Houston, who was found dead in a Beverly Hills hotel bathtub on February 11, was the third artist to be given the award, following Bon Jovi and Queen in 2010 and 2011.

"We will always love you Whitney. Forever!" Alicia Keys said, presenting the award.

The EMA awards were last held in Frankfurt in 2001. Last year's awards in Belfast attracted 23 million viewers on all platforms and 158 million votes worldwide.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan; editing by Mike Collett-White)