NEW YORK MTV's annual Video Music Awards, to be presented on Sunday, are known for delivering surprises, and rumours of an on-stage reunion of 1990s boy band 'N Sync are overshadowing who will take the top honours.

In the past week, media outlets and social media platforms have been full of talk of a reunion of 'N Sync, which has not performed since 2002.

The band has fuelled the fire by setting up its first official Twitter account over the weekend with the tweet "Mic check, mic check one.. two... is this thing on?!"

But individual band members Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick have stayed quiet.

Amy Doyle, an executive producer of the VMAs, did not comment directly, but said the show "could include artists who represent VMAs-past."

MTV's VMAs do not play a part in determining the music industry's top accolades, the Grammys, but the youth-orientated network's annual event can be counted on to deliver the unexpected.

In 2009, rapper Kanye West interrupted country-pop singer Taylor Swift's acceptance speech, and a year later Lady Gaga showed up wearing a dress made entirely from raw beef.

Justin Timberlake and indie rapper-producer duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis lead the nominations with six each, while Bruno Mars, Robin Thicke and Miley Cyrus have also received multiple nods. All are slated to perform during the live show, which starts at 9 p.m. EDT (0100 Monday GMT).

Timberlake's "Mirrors," Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' "Thrift Shop," Mars' "Locked Out of Heaven," Thicke's "Blurred Lines" and Swift's "I Knew You Were Trouble" are all in the running for the top award, MTV's Video of the Year.

Two new categories have been added this year - Best New Artist and Songs of the Summer, the latter to be chosen by fans voting during the telecast. Winners in all general award categories are selected by fan votes.

Lady Gaga will open the show, making her comeback after hip surgery earlier this year, and Katy Perry will sing her new song, "Roar."

After years of alternating between Manhattan's Radio City Music Hall and Los Angeles' Gibson Amphitheater and more recently the Staples Center, the awards will be held in New York City's largest borough, Brooklyn, which Doyle said reflected Brooklyn's "renaissance in pop culture, music, sports and art."

"There's a lot of Brooklyn history to mine," she said.

In keeping with the move, Doyle said the show will feature Brooklyn heavily in its set design, promotion and in performances by artists who "represent Brooklyn's historically rich music."

