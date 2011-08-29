Lady Gaga soars over Super Bowl stage with bow to inclusion
LOS ANGELES MTV's annual Video Music Awards were given out on Sunday in the widely watched television ceremony, and below is a list of winners announced during the program. Video of the Year
Katy Perry, "Firework" New Artist
Tyler, the Creator, "Yonkers" Pop Video
Britney Spears, "Till the World Ends" Rock Video
Foo Fighters, "Walk" Hip-Hop Video
Nicki Minaj, "Super Bass" Female Video
Lady Gaga, "Born This Way" Male Video
Justin Bieber, "U Smile" Collaboration
Katy Perry, featuring Kanye West, "E.T." Video with a Message
Lady Gaga, "Born This Way" Choreography
Beyonce, "Run the World (Girls)" Cinematography
Adele, "Rolling in the Deep" Direction
Adele, "Rolling in the Deep" Editing
Adele, "Rolling in the Deep" Special Effects
Katy Perry featuring Kanye West, "E.T."
