Cast members from 'Pitch Perfect' (L-R) Adam Devine, Alexis Knapp, Hana Mae Lee, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Ester Dean pose with their awards for best musical moment at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Host Rebel Wilson poses with her awards for breakthrough moment, best musical moment and one for hosting the show at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Actor Bradley Cooper accepts the award for best kiss that he shares with actress Jennifer Lawrence for 'Silver Linings Playbook' at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Emma Watson poses with the trailblazer award at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

LOS ANGELES The comic book superheroes of "The Avengers" and comedy romance "Silver Linings Playbook" ruled at the MTV Movie Awards on Sunday on a night packed with irreverent jokes about body parts and sneak peeks of some of the year's biggest upcoming films.

"The Avengers" picked up three awards, including the top prize, movie of the year, along with best villain for Tom Hiddleston's turn as the evil Loki, and best fight.

"This is the award that means the most to me. I am so grateful and very excited for 2015 - we're going to bring you 'Avengers 2,'" director Joss Wheedon said, accepting the movie of the year award and confirming that a sequel was in the works.

Jennifer Lawrence added two popcorn-shaped trophies to her Oscar for her turn as an outspoken young widow in "Silver Linings Playbook."

She won for best female performance and shared the best kiss award with co-star Bradley Cooper, who was voted best male performance for his role as a bipolar man in the comedy romance.

Hosted by "Pitch Perfect" comedy star Rebel Wilson, the annual youth-oriented show brought out some of the most popular stars on television, movies and music.

The MTV Movie Awards, one of Hollywood's biggest youth-friendly ceremonies, rewards movie performances from the past year as well as promoting upcoming blockbusters and new music.

A heavily pregnant Kim Kardashian, dressed in a modest, long-sleeved black dress, and Brad Pitt whose new movie "World War Z" opens in June, were among the presenters while teen singer Selena Gomez debuted her new single "Come & Get It."

KEEPING IT EDGY

Wilson, who took home the breakthrough performance award for her role as Fat Amy in musical comedy "Pitch Perfect," kept up a stream of edgy jokes about male and female sexuality, appearing at one point with a fake extra nipple.

Seth Rogen and Danny McBride dropped their pants in a skit on male physiques and "Twilight" heartthrob Taylor Lautner turned up sporting a false beer gut to collect his trophy for best shirtless performance.

Fans, who vote online for the awards, chose "Django Unchained" actors Jamie Foxx and Samuel L. Jackson for best "WTF moment" for the scene in which Foxx's vengeful slave berates and unleashes a volley of gunshots at Jackson's servile black manservant.

Foxx was also honoured with the MTV Generation Award.

Viewers for the more than two hour-show broadcast around the world live from Los Angeles were treated to sneak peeks of "Iron Man 3," and "Star Trek Into Darkness" ahead of their openings around in late April and May.

They also got a first exclusive look at "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" ahead of the release in November of the sequel to the young adult hit movie.

Emma Watson, 22, who found fame as brainy schoolgirl Hermione Granger in the first "Harry Potter" movie in 2001, was presented with the Trailblazer Award. She has gone on to make some 15 movies, including lead roles in all eight Potter films.

"I look back at all of the work I have done over the past 14 years and many things come to mind, notably how bad my hair was in the first Harry Potter film!" the British actress joked, accepting her award. "Becoming yourself is really hard and confusing," she added.

Will Ferrell won the Comedic Genius Award for his long career on film and television including "Elf," "Saturday Night Live" and "Anchorman."

Raunchy comedy "Ted," which went into Sunday's award show with seven nominations, ended the evening with just one win - best on-screen duo for Mark Wahlberg and Seth MacFarlane's crude, inappropriate talking teddy bear.

(Editing by Eric Walsh)