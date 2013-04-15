Children give Oscars fashion the pint-sized treatment
LOS ANGELES It's high fashion on a small scale, as the Oscar gowns worn by some of Hollywood's biggest names got re-imagined into child-sized versions by a Los Angeles photographer.
LOS ANGELES The youth-oriented MTV Movie Awards, one of Hollywood's most irreverent award shows, took place on Sunday night in Los Angeles.
Following is a list of winners in the fan-voted awards:
MOVIE OF THE YEAR
"The Avengers"
BEST HERO
Bilbo Baggins "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey"
BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE
Jennifer Lawrence "Silver Linings Playbook"
BEST MALE PERFORMANCE
Bradley Cooper "Silver Linings Playbook"
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Rebel Wilson, "Pitch Perfect"
BEST SCARED-AS-S**T PERFORMANCE
Suraj Sharma "Life of Pi"
BEST ON-SCREEN DUO
Mark Wahlberg and Seth MacFarlane "Ted"
BEST SHIRTLESS PERFORMANCE
Taylor Lautner "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn- Part 2"
BEST FIGHT
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner vs. Tom Hiddleston "The Avengers."
BEST KISS
Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence "Silver Linings Playbook"
BEST WTF MOMENT
Jamie Foxx and Samuel L. Jackson "Django Unchained"
BEST VILLAIN
Tom Hiddleston "The Avengers"
BEST MUSICAL MOMENT
Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Alexis Knapp, Ester Dean and Hana Mae Lee "Pitch Perfect"
COMIC GENIUS AWARD
Will Ferrell
GENERATION AWARD
Jamie Foxx
TRAILBLAZER AWARD
Emma Watson
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Eric Walsh)
