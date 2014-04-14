Polanski cannot dictate terms to end rape case: LA prosecutors
The MTV Movie Awards are decided by fans in online voting. The following are the winners at Sunday's ceremony:
MOVIE OF THE YEAR
"The Hunger Games: Catching Fire"
BEST MALE PERFORMANCE
Josh Hutcherson for "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire"
BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE
Jennifer Lawrence for "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire"
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Will Poulter for "We're the Millers"
FAVORITE CHARACTER
Tris, played by Shailene Woodley in "Divergent"
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Jonah Hill for "The Wolf of Wall Street"
BEST ON-SCREEN TRANSFORMATION
Jared Leto for "Dallas Buyers Club"
BEST ON-SCREEN DUO
Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in "Fast & Furious 6"
BEST SHIRTLESS PERFORMANCE
Zac Efron for "That Awkward Moment"
BEST FIGHT
Orlando Bloom and Evangeline Lily versus Orcs for "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug"
BEST KISS
Will Poulter, Jennifer Aniston and Emma Roberts for "We're the Millers"
#WTF MOMENT
Leonardo DiCaprio for "The Wolf of Wall Street"
BEST VILLAIN
Mila Kunis for "Oz The Great and Powerful"
BEST SCARED-AS-S**T PERFORMANCE
Brad Pitt in "World War Z"
BEST MUSICAL MOMENT
Back Street Boys for "This Is the End"
BEST CAMEO
Rihanna for "This Is the End"
BEST HERO
Henry Cavill for "Man of Steel"
MTV GENERATION AWARD
Mark Wahlberg
MTV TRAILBLAZER AWARD
Channing Tatum
(Reporting By Mary Milliken; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
