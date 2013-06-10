A relative of a victim killed during the Egyptian Revolution of 2011, holds a small effigy of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, near police, outside the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Police vehicles and a convoy carrying Gamal and Alaa Mubarak, sons of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, with former Interior Minister Habib al-Adly, leave the police academy after their trial, on the outskirts of Cairo June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO The Egyptian court retrying Hosni Mubarak for conspiracy to murder hundreds of demonstrators unsealed new evidence on Monday, including CCTV video and logbooks taken from Cairo security forces' armouries.

The 85-year-old former president, whose 30 years in power were ended by a popular uprising in early 2011, sat impassively in a wheelchair in the caged dock, along with his two sons and other accused, as the judge granted defence counsel an adjournment to July 6 to review the new materials.

Given a life sentence in June for failing to prevent the killing of more than 800 protesters, Mubarak had his conviction overturned on appeal, on the grounds of weakness in the original evidence. The retrial began a month ago. Dressed in a white gown and top and wearing familiar dark glasses, he looked alert on Monday but spoke only to say "Present" when his name was called.

In the televised third hearing in the case, the judge oversaw the unsealing of boxes of documents and other evidence relating to the security forces' crackdown, which focused on tens of thousands of people who gathered in Cairo's central Tahrir Square demanding an end to 60 years of military rule.

