A signboard of a bank branch of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is seen in Tokyo February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO The core banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) (8306.T), Japan's biggest lender by assets, may spend over 1 trillion yen (7.5 billion pounds) in the next three years on overseas acquisitions to diversify from a slowing domestic market, a senior executive said.

Japanese banks are under pressure to tap overseas markets to counter sluggish loan demand and consumer spending in the world's third-largest economy.

MUFG has spent at least $20 billion on overseas acquisitions since 2008, including the purchase of a stake in Morgan Stanley.

"Our global unit is expected to play the role of growth driver," Takashi Morimura, deputy president and head of global banking at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU), the core unit of MUFG, said in an interview.

BTMU also plans to increase its workforce abroad by as much as 30 percent in the next three years from current staffing of about 10,000, Morimura said.

Japanese lenders, with little exposure to Europe's troubled sovereign debt, are seen better positioned to snap up assets as European banks retreat.

BTMU plans to increase the share of its overseas earnings to nearly 40 percent of its total gross profit from a little less than 30 percent currently.

"We cannot reach 40 percent in an organic way alone. We have to do a considerable degree of acquisitions," Morimura said, adding that BTMU is targeting banks in Asia and the United States.

MUFG estimates the group can keep its common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 9 percent even if BTMU spends 1 trillion yen, he said. Under new Basel III rules to be gradually adopted starting next year, banks are required to have a minimum common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 7 percent eventually.

"But it does not mean we cannot do 1.2 trillion or 1.5 trillion. Depending on deals, I think we can go much more than (1 trillion yen)," said Morimura, who joined Bank of Tokyo in 1975 and was previously the head of UnionBank.

MUFG has the biggest overseas operations among Japanese banks. In 2008, it bought out UnionBanCal Corp, the holding company for California-based UnionBank, and paid $9 billion for a 20 percent stake in Morgan Stanley.

In 2010, it acquired a $6.4 billion project financing loan book from Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L). UnionBancal last month said it would buy California-based Pacific Capital Bancorp PCBC.O for about $1.5 billion.

ORGANIC GROWTH

Morimura said BTMU is also expanding organically, opening more offices in China, India and other emerging markets in Asia.

BTMU currently has 16 offices in China and four in India including those scheduled to be opened soon. Morimura said he wants to bring the number in China to more than 20 and double the offices in India.

With the expansion, the bank's overseas workforce is likely to grow by 2,000 to 3,000 in three years. UnionBank employs another 10,000.

In Asia, the bank is pinning its hopes on the growth of yuan-denominated transactions that are expected to lure non-Japanese clients as well as the Japanese.

"Currently, yuan currency trades are done in mainland China and Hong Kong, but we are hoping we can start a market for yuan trades in Japan for better convenience of clients, such as providing rate quotes," he said. "Yuan trades are our focus area. We will continue to ask the Chinese authorities to allow such moves." ($1 = 81.4100 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Ryan Woo)