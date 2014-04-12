BoE to focus more on protecting insurance policyholders
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
FRANKFURT The current low interest rate environment, a slump in prices and tighter regulation could lead to consolidation among smaller reinsurance companies, the finance director of Munich Re (MUVGn.DE), the world's biggest reinsurer, told a German daily.
"The pressure to merge tends to be rising," Joerg Schneider said in an interview published on Saturday by Boersen-Zeitung.
"Perhaps there will be pressure to consolidate among the smaller companies," he said. "But among the larger re-insurers I do not expect mergers because these could entail a significant business loss," he added.
The pricing pressure in the reinsurance industry is a temporary development and demand will increase again markedly in the medium-term, he said, without being more specific about timeframe.
Touching on developments in the first quarter, Schneider said Munich Re had seen lower claims burdens from major losses, "something which will have a positive impact" on financial results.
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Pravin Char)
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
HAMBURG The Porsche and Piech families are looking to strike a swift deal to buy shares in Porsche SE from Volkswagen's former chairman Ferdinand Piech, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.