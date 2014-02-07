NEW YORK Puerto Rico could face over $1 billion (609 million pounds) of obligations from swap collateral requirements and debt acceleration on variable rate or mandatory tender bonds following a downgrade by Moody's Investors Service on Friday, a Moody's analyst said.

"Our assessment was that there could be over $1 billon of potential draws after a downgrade," Emily Raimes, the lead analyst for Puerto Rico at Moody's, told Reuters.

Moody's cut Puerto Rico's credit rating to junk status, citing concerns about the cash-strapped U.S. territory's weak growth and ability to access capital markets.

