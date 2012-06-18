OTTAWA A porn movie actor accused of first-degree murder in connection with the killing, dismembering, and cannibalizing of a Chinese student in Montreal is being flown back to Canada from Germany, where he was arrested, the Canadian government said on Monday.

"On Monday June 18, Luka Rocco Magnotta was removed from Berlin by a Canadian military transport in the custody of the Service de police de la Ville de Montreal," Justice Minister Rob Nicholson said in a statement.

After an international manhunt, Magnotta was arrested in a Berlin cyber cafe earlier this month. He is accused of killing student Jun Lin and sending his feet and hands to two Canadian political parties and to two Vancouver schools. A gruesome online video depicts the crime.

(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Peter Galloway)