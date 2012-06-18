OTTAWA A porn movie actor accused of first-degree murder in connection with the killing, dismembering, and cannibalizing of a Chinese student in Montreal is being flown back to Canada from Germany, where he was arrested, the German and Canadian governments said on Monday.

Canadian suspect Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, accused of killing student Jun Lin and sending his feet and hands to two Canadian political parties and to two Vancouver schools, was deported two weeks after his arrest in a Berlin cyber cafe.

"Magnotta is now on a plane on his way to Canada," said Martin Steltner, a spokesman for the public prosecutor's office in Berlin. "The German government has authorized the extradition, so the extradition has taken place."

Canadian Justice Minister Rob Nicholson said a Canadian military transport plane was flying him in the custody of Montreal police.

"Our government's cooperation with the international community has led to this individual being swiftly returned to face justice," Nicholson said, thanking Germany for its "swift and decisive action".

DNA tests have linked the hands and feet with that of a rotting torso that was found stuffed in a suitcase in an alleyway near Magnotta's Montreal apartment, police say. The head has not been found.

Police found a bloody mattress and pools of blood on the floor and in the refrigerator of Magnotta's apartment.

They link the murder to an online video showing a man stabbing another man repeatedly and then cutting off the arms, legs and head before eating part of the body. Police say Magnotta and Lin knew each other.

Magnotta did not fight extradition to Canada.

(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Peter Galloway)