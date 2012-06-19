MONTREAL The suspect in a cannibalistic killing in Montreal, Luka Rocco Magnotta, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday on all charges, and his lawyer asked for psychological evaluations before further court proceedings, the prosecution said on Tuesday.

Police say the self-professed bisexual porn movie actor killed and dismembered a Chinese student, eating part of the body, sending the student's hands and feet to Canadian political parties and schools, and posting a gory video of the crime online.

Magnotta, 29, was briefly on Interpol's most-wanted list after fleeing Canada. Germany extradited him to Canada on Monday and he appeared by videolink to the Quebec court.

