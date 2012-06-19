MONTREAL The suspect in a cannibalistic killing in Montreal, Luka Rocco Magnotta, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday on all charges, his lawyer told a packed Quebec court room.

Police say the bisexual porn movie actor killed and dismembered Chinese student Jun Lin, eating part of the body, sending the student's hands and feet to Canadian political parties and schools, and posting a gory video of the crime online.

Magnotta, 29, was briefly on Interpol's most-wanted list after fleeing Canada. Germany extradited him to Canada on Monday and he appeared by video link to the Quebec court.

Prosecution officials said Magnotta's attorney asked for a delay in proceedings until Thursday to decide whether to request a psychological evaluation.

Magnotta, dressed in the same clothes he was wearing when he arrived in Montreal from Germany on Monday night, appeared by video from where he is detained in Montreal, and only uttered one word. He said "OK" to his lawyer when he told him, at the end of the proceeding, that he could call him tonight if he wanted.

The charges formally levelled against Magnotta, besides first-degree murder, are criminal harassment, interfering with a dead body, mailing obscene materials and publishing obscene materials.

Earlier in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei urged that justice be done.

"We hope that Canada can uphold justice, and in handling this case give consideration to the wishes of the deceased's family. We hope to see justice upheld in this case, so that the deceased can rest in peace," Hong said.

(Reporting by Rita Devlin Marier; Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Beijing; Writing by Randall Palmer; Editing by Doina Chiacu)