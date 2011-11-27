LONDON Two top 10 shareholders in BSkyB will vote against James Murdoch remaining as chairman of the company at its AGM on Tuesday, according to newspaper reports on Sunday.

The Sunday Telegraph said Legal and General (L&G) will vote against Murdoch, while the Sunday Times said Kames Capital has urged Murdoch to quit.

The Sunday Telegraph said while L&G raised no ethical issues about the way Murdoch operated, its concerns related to his ability to retain independence following News Corp's failed bid for the British broadcaster.

The Sunday Times also said Kames Capital will vote against his re-election as it wants an independent chairman.

L&G has a 2.9 percent stake in BSkyB, while Kames Capital has 1.6 percent, according to Reuters data.

Earlier this month, the company's independent directors unanimously backed James Murdoch as chairman in a letter addressing shareholders' concerns about his suitability following the phone-hacking scandal at the News of the World.

(Reporting by Adveith Nair; Editing by David Holmes)