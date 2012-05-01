Next chairman John Barton to retire in August
LONDON British clothing retailer Next said its chairman John Barton will retire in August and be succeeded by Michael Roney.
LONDON An internal probe at Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper arm found no evidence of wrongdoing within the group's Times and Sunday Times papers, the media mogul said on Tuesday.
The 81-year-old head of News Corp said the group had found no evidence of illegal conduct at the respected British papers other than one incident which it made public months ago.
An internal investigation into the Sun tabloid, also part of his British newspaper arm, has resulted in a string of arrests over allegations of bribing public officials.
Murdoch announced the result of the probe into the Times papers in a statement released in response to a highly critical parliamentary report that blamed him for a culture which allowed a phone hacking scandal to develop at the now defunct News of the World tabloid.
"Today's report comes at a time when our business has never been stronger and we continue to demonstrate strong operational excellence focused on returning maximum value to all of our stockholders," he said.
(Created by Kate Holton)
BERLIN The German economy grew by 0.4 percent in the final quarter of 2016, data showed on Tuesday, as increased state spending, higher private consumption and construction in Europe's biggest economy more than offset a drag from foreign trade.
SINGAPORE Oil prices were stable on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output while rising production elsewhere kept crude futures within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.