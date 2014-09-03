Vast Beatles collection goes on auction in Paris
The Country Music Association on Wednesday announced the nominees for the 48th annual CMA Awards, which will be awarded on Nov. 5 during a televised ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee.
The nominees are as follows:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Keith Urban
George Strait
Blake Shelton
Miranda Lambert
Luke Bryan
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
"Automatic," Miranda Lambert
"Drunk on a Plane," Dierks Bentley
"Give Me Back My Hometown," Eric Church
"Meanwhile Back at Mama's," Tim McGraw featuring Faith Hill
"Mine Would Be You," Blake Shelton
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
"Crash My Party," Luke Bryan
"Fuse," Keith Urban
"Platinum," Miranda Lambert
"Riser," Dierks Bentley
"The Outsiders," Eric Church
SONG OF THE YEAR (songwriters' award)
"Automatic," written by Nicolle Galyon, Natalie Hemby and Miranda Lambert
"Follow Your Arrow," written by Kacey Musgraves, Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally
"Give Me Back My Hometown," written by Eric Church and Luke Laird
"I Don't Dance," written by Lee Brice, Rob Hatch and Dallas Davidson
"I Hold On," written by Brett James and Dierks Bentley
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Carrie Underwood
Kacey Musgraves
Martina McBride
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Blake Shelton
Eric Church
Dierks Bentley
Keith Urban
Luke Bryan
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Eli Young Band
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
The Band Perry
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Love and Theft
The Swon Brothers
Thompson Square
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
"Meanwhile Back at Mama's," Tim McGraw featuring Faith Hill
"Something' Bad," Miranda Lambert duet with Carrie Underwood
"We Were Us," Keith Urban featuring Miranda Lambert
"You Can't Make Old Friends," Kenny Rogers duet with Dolly Parton
"Bakersfield," Vince Gill and Paul Franklin
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jerry Douglas on Dobro
Dann Huff on guitar
Mac McAnally on guitar
Paul Franklin on steel guitar
Sam Bush on mandolin
MUSICAL VIDEO OF THE YEAR
"Automatic," Miranda Lambert
"Bartender," Lady Antebellum
"Drunk on a Plane," Dierks Bentley
"Follow Your Arrow," Kacey Musgraves
"Somethin' Bad," Miranda Lambert duet with Carrie Underwood
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Brandy Clark
Brett Eldredge
Cole Swindell
Kip Moore
Thomas Rhett
