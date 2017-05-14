Fans arrive at the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Grand Final at the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev, Ukraine, May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

France's Alma performs with the song 'Requiem' during the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Grand Final Dress rehearsal 1 at the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev, Ukraine, May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

United Kingdom's and Ukraine's fans take selfie before the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Grand Final at the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev, Ukraine, May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Fans take selfie before the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Grand Final at the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev, Ukraine, May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Poland's Kasia Mos performs the song 'Flashlight' during the Euro-vision Song Contest 2017 Grand Final at the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev, Ukraine, May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Bulgaria's Kristian Kostov performs with the song 'Beautiful Mess' during the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Grand Final Dress rehearsal 1 at the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev, Ukraine, May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Portugal's Salvador Sobral performs with the song 'Amar Pelos Dois' during the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Grand Final Dress rehearsal 1 at the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev, Ukraine, May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Italy's Francesco Gabbani performs with the song 'Occidentali's Karma' during the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Semi-Final 1 Dress rehearsal 1 at the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev, Ukraine, May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Fans arrive at the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Grand Final at the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev, Ukraine, May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Portugal's Salvador Sobral celebrates with team during the voting at the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Grand Final at the International Exhi-bition Centre in Kiev, Ukraine, May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Portugal's Salvador Sobral celebrates after winning the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 at the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev, Ukraine, May 14, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Portugal's Salvador Sobral celebrates after winning the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 at the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev, Ukraine, May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

"Music is not fireworks, music is feeling," Sobral said after the winner was announced.

Italy and Portugal had been the bookmakers' favourites going into the 62nd edition of the Eurovision contest, which was hosted in the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

This is the first time Portugal won since it first entered the contest in 1964. After being announced as the winner, Sobral performed the song once again, this time in duet with his sister.

The commentator on the Portuguese state broadcaster RTP shouted "we have, we have won, this is amazing, it is absolutely incredible."

