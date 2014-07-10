'Avatar 2' movie 'not happening' in 2018, James Cameron says
NEW YORK The sequel to all-time box office champion "Avatar" has been delayed again and will not be arriving in movie theaters as expected in 2018, director James Cameron has said.
Country music star Garth Brooks said on Thursday he was coming out of recording retirement and will release new music for the first time in more than decade.
Brooks, who in recent years has been playing concerts in Las Vegas, said at a Nashville news conference he would also make his music available for purchase on his website.
The "Friends in Low Places" singer, who has sold more than 130 million albums worldwide, is one of the most successful musicians who does not allow Apple Inc's iTunes music store to sell his songs as downloads.
Brooks, 52, will also announce a world tour next week. Five comeback concerts planned for Croke Park stadium in Dublin were cancelled on Tuesday after authorities denied permits because local residents objected to the disruption so many successive concerts would bring.
Sony Music will distribute Brooks' forthcoming albums.
LONDON British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's new album "÷" became the fastest selling by a solo male artist in British chart history on Friday, with hits from the record also dominating the singles chart.
NEW YORK Sporting a bleached-blond buzz cut, American actress Kristen Stewart hit the red carpet in New York to promote her new film "Personal Shopper", saying she hoped to help others by going public about her sexual orientation.