Revellers inflate balloons, by the Stone Circle, at Worthy Farm, in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers take part in a peace event by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers dance as they listen to Circa Waves perform on the Other Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

The sun sets on revellers at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers gather at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers dance as they listen to Charli XCX perform on the Other Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Charli XCX performs on the Other Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Circa Waves perform on the Other Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Actor Johnny Depp greets fans before presenting his film The Libertine, at Cinemageddon at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A young reveller peers over the barrier as he tries to see Hacienda Classical perform on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers smile at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A reveller wears sunglasses at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tents are seen at Worthy Farm in Somerset during Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A reveller gestures by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, in Britain June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers observe a minute of silence, in honour of those affected by recent events in Manchester and London, in front of the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Royal Blood perform on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Radiohead performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Radiohead performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

GLASTONBURY, England Britain's Radiohead returned to Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage on Friday, 20 years after a legendary performance at the festival, with a set that mocked Prime Minister Theresa May's election campaign and pulled songs from nearly all of their albums.

The band from Oxfordshire, England, first headlined in 1997, one of the wettest years in the festival's history, when they lifted a sodden crowd with music from their album "OK Computer".

Featuring songs about alienation, capitalism and modern technology, the band's third album sounds oddly prescient in a politically divided and anxious Britain in 2017.

Fans expected "OK Computer" to feature heavily in the set on Friday, the same day a version of the album was re-released, including tracks that did not make the cut 20 years ago, called "OK Computer OKNOTOK 1997 2017".

The band opened with "Daydreaming" from last year's "A Moon Shaped Pool", followed by "Lucky", the first of a host of "OK Computer" tracks that included "Exit Music (For a Film)", "Let Down", "Paranoid Android" and "Karma Police".

Singer Thom Yorke changed the lyric at the end of the song "Myxomatosis" to "strong and stable", apparently mocking a slogan that May repeated many times in her campaign.

"See you later Theresa; Shut the door on the way out," Yorke said, in one of his few addresses to the crowd.

May has yet to form a stable government in Britain, more than two weeks after an inconclusive national election.

LIFE-CHANGING

Radiohead's two-hour show went down well with fans, but left some newcomers underwhelmed, evidenced by a steady stream of people heading off to other stages.

Tom Martin, a 30-year old from Cork, Ireland, was not disappointed by a band he had long followed. "It was the best gig I've ever seen," he said.

Earlier in the day, English duo Royal Blood drew a huge Pyramid Stage crowd for a masterclass in straight, hard rock as their second album "How Did We Get So Dark?" went straight to the top of the charts.

Lead singer and guitarist Mike Kerr, who formed the band with drummer Ben Thatcher in 2013, said playing the main stage at the world's biggest greenfield festival was "life-changing, terrifying and ridiculous".

The festival started with a minute of silence on Friday morning in memory of recent terror attacks and the devastating Grenfell Tower fire before Hacienda Classical eased revellers into the first day of music.

Peter Hook, the bass player from Manchester bands Joy Division and New Order, led the crowd in reflecting on "our hopes and our prayers for life, love and freedom, the things we are here to celebrate".

Other performers on the main stage at Worthy Farm in south-west England, included 81-year-old Kris Kristofferson and English indie band the xx.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Bill Rigby)