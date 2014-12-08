Nobel laureate poet Derek Walcott dies in St. Lucia
CASTRIES, St. Lucia Poet Derek Walcott, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1992, died at his home in St. Lucia on Friday aged 87, a spokesman for his publisher said.
LOS ANGELES Green Day guitarist Jason White has been diagnosed with a form of tonsil cancer that is treatable, the rock group said on Monday.
Doctors found the cancer while White underwent a tonsillectomy, the band said in a statement posted on its website.
White, 41, is expected to make a full recovery, Green Day said.
The guitarist has played with Green Day since the late 1990s but did not become a full member until 2012.
The band, known for its 2004 "American Idiot" album, is fronted by guitarist-singer Billie Joe Armstrong. It found mainstream success as a punk rock trio with its 1994 album "Dookie," which had several MTV and radio hits including "Basket Case" and "When I Come Around."
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Matthew Lewis)
CASTRIES, St. Lucia Poet Derek Walcott, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1992, died at his home in St. Lucia on Friday aged 87, a spokesman for his publisher said.
SEATTLE If you have ever wanted to rampage through a game of Monopoly like a dinosaur, you're in luck.
NEW YORK Pop star Selena Gomez said she canceled her world tour last year and went to therapy because she was depressed, anxious and "my self-esteem was shot."