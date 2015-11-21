Poorest Britons already feeling the crush of inflation
LONDON Sharply rising inflation since last June's Brexit vote is already starting to hurt the poorest households in Britain.
LONDON British pianist-songwriter Benjamin Clementine was named the overall winner on Friday of Britain's Mercury Prize for popular music for his debut album "At Least for Now".
Clementine, who was raised in London but lives in Paris, collected a trophy and a 25,000-pound ($38,000) award, the Mercury Prize said in a press release.
His album was selected from a shortlist of 12 albums produced during the past year by artists from Britain or Ireland.
($1 = 0.6584 pounds)
(Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Chris Reese)
LONDON Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wrote to Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday formally demanding that she allow a second referendum to be held on Scottish independence ahead of the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union.