Singer Miranda Lambert accepts the female video of the year award from presenter James Van Der Beek during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

LOS ANGELES Country singer Miranda Lambert debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart for the first time on Wednesday, beating Disney's juggernaut film soundtrack "Frozen" and a new album from rapper 50 Cent.

"Platinum," the fifth album from Lambert, sold 180,000 copies in its first week, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

She held off "Frozen," which sold 52,000 copies in its 28th week on the chart and notched No. 2. The soundtrack, which features the Oscar-winning song "Let It Go," has sold 2.9 million copies in the United States since its November release.

Country singer Brantley Gilbert's "Just As I Am" dropped one spot to No. 3 this week, while 50 Cent's "Animal Ambition: An Untamed Desire to Win" opened at No. 4. Last week's chart-topper Coldplay's "Ghost Stories" dropped to No. 5.

Rockers Led Zeppelin landed in the top 10 this week after releasing expanded versions of three of its first albums: "Led Zeppelin," "Led Zeppelin 2" and "Led Zeppelin 3." The records, which were originally released between 1969 and 1970, clocked in at No. 7, No. 9 and No. 10 respectively.

The soundtrack to teen romance film "The Fault in Our Stars" debuted at No. 8.

For the week ending June 8, overall album sales totalled 4.5 million units, down 7 percent from the comparable week in 2013, Billboard said.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey)