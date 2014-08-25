'Avatar 2' movie 'not happening' in 2018, James Cameron says
NEW YORK The sequel to all-time box office champion "Avatar" has been delayed again and will not be arriving in movie theaters as expected in 2018, director James Cameron has said.
INGLEWOOD Calif. The 2014 Viacom Inc-owned MTV Video Music Awards were held at the newly-renovated Forum Theater in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, bestowing accolades on musical talent producing the year's best music videos. Below is a list of key winners:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
"Wrecking Ball" - Miley Cyrus
ARTIST TO WATCH
"Miss Movin' On" - Fifth Harmony
BEST MALE VIDEO
"Sing" - Ed Sheeran
BEST FEMALE VIDEO
"Dark Horse" - Katy Perry feat. Juicy J
BEST POP VIDEO
"Problem" - Ariana Grande feat. Iggy Azalea
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
"Hold On (We're Going Home)" - Drake feat. Majid Jordan
BEST ROCK VIDEO
"Royals" - Lorde
BEST LYRIC VIDEO
"Don't Stop" - 5 Seconds of Summer
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Michael Perry)
LONDON British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's new album "÷" became the fastest selling by a solo male artist in British chart history on Friday, with hits from the record also dominating the singles chart.
NEW YORK Sporting a bleached-blond buzz cut, American actress Kristen Stewart hit the red carpet in New York to promote her new film "Personal Shopper", saying she hoped to help others by going public about her sexual orientation.